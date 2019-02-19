WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Separately, at least 20 Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire during a protest in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.
Israeli forces attack worshippers inside Aqsa mosque
Israeli forces take a Palestinian into custody after shutting all gates of East Jerusalem's flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque on February 18, 2019. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
February 19, 2019

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, leaving many of them wounded, while arresting others, according to eyewitnesses. 

The Israeli attack took place near the Al Rahma gate of the flashpoint mosque, the eyewitnesses said, without specifying the number of soldiers. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its team treated one worshipper wounded by the attack en route to the hospital, without providing further details. 

Israeli fire injures Palestinians in Gaza

RECOMMENDED

At least 20 Palestinians were injured on Tuesday by Israeli army gunfire while taking part in demonstrations in the northern Gaza Strip near the Gaza-Israel border.

Ashraf al Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed that at least 20 protesters had been injured by live ammunition.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in Tuesday’s demonstration, which was organised by Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'