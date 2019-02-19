Israeli forces attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, leaving many of them wounded, while arresting others, according to eyewitnesses.

The Israeli attack took place near the Al Rahma gate of the flashpoint mosque, the eyewitnesses said, without specifying the number of soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its team treated one worshipper wounded by the attack en route to the hospital, without providing further details.

Israeli fire injures Palestinians in Gaza