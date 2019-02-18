Detained after fleeing Daesh's crumbling Syrian holdout, two women from France say they are ready to go home –– if they are judged fairly.

Behind the fence of a camp in US-backed YPG-held territory, the detainees wore long black face veils that only showed their eyes, and were accompanied by three children.

They were supervised closely by the members of YPG, Syrian extension of PKK terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU –– has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

Around 500 foreign women have been trucked into the Al Hol camp in recent months, after being picked up by US-backed terrorist group near villages they have taken one by one from Daesh.

'We're not animals'

From the outset, the French women warned that they would not give any personal details in order to protect their families back home.

But the most talkative, a 29-year-old from the region of Lyon in France, had a message to get out.

"We're not animals. We're human beings... We have a heart, we have a soul," she said, her blue eyes staring straight ahead.

YPG has now hemmed the last Daesh remnants into less than half a km square of territory in the village of Baghouz, and say their only choice is surrender.

'We didn't agree'

France is hesitating to bring back women thought to have belonged to Daesh and their children.

Their repatriation is a sensitive topic in a country that has suffered a series of deadly Daesh-claimed attacks since 2015.

And French authorities are even more suspicious of men and women who stayed with Daesh until the bitter end.

The second woman, who is in her thirties, said she, her husband, and three children fled the last Daesh holdout earlier this month.

"We didn't agree" with Daesh, she said, with a slight southern French accent.

"But we couldn't say anything."

Her companion insisted "the Daesh fighters scared us. They'd say: 'Well slit your throats, we'll rape you'".