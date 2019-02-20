Oil has started leaking from a bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef near World Heritage-listed waters in the Solomon Islands, local villagers said Wednesday.

The MV Solomon Trader ran aground on February 5 while loading bauxite at Rennell Island but heavy seas whipped up by Tropical Cyclone Oma have thwarted salvage attempts.

Locals said the 225-metre (740-foot) vessel was now starting to leak oil.

"We're starting to see a slick," Derek Pongi said. "It's not that big but it's hard to tell because the weather's still rough."

Living off the sea

Rennell Island, about 240 kilometres south of the capital Honiara, is the largest raised coral atoll in the world and includes a UNESCO World Heritage site which extends kilometres (miles) out to sea.

Pongi said locals feared a major environmental disaster.

"The people here depend on the sea for all their needs," he said. "It would make life very hard for them."