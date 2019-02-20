Egyptian authorities on Wednesday executed nine youths convicted of assassinating the country's prosecutor-general in 2015, according to local media and judicial sources. It brought to 15 the number of executions in Egypt this year.

Hisham Barakat was killed in June 2015 when a car bomb struck his convoy in Cairo. The nine men hanged were among 28 people sentenced to death in 2017 for involvement in his murder.

The son of senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Taha Wahdan was among those condemned to death.

The death sentence was carried out despite calls by international human rights organization – including Amnesty International – for the Egyptian authorities to halt the execution.

"There is no doubt that those involved in deadly attacks must be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions but executing prisoners or convicting people based on confessions extracted through torture is not justice," said Amnesty's North Africa campaigns director, Najia Bounaim.

"At least six men have already been executed earlier this month after unfair trials. Instead of stepping up executions the Egyptian authorities should take steps to abolish the death penalty once and for all," Bounaim said.

Barakat was the highest Egyptian official to have been killed in a militant attack since 2013.

Egyptian authorities have yet to confirm the executions.