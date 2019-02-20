Russia will respond to any US deployment of short or intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe by targeting not only the countries where they are stationed but the United States itself, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

In his toughest remarks yet on a potential new arms race, Putin said Russia was not seeking confrontation and would not take the first step to deploy missiles in response to Washington's decision this month to quit a landmark Cold War-era arms control treaty.

'Can they count?'

But he said that Russia's reaction to any deployment would be resolute and that US policy-makers, some of whom he said were obsessed with US exceptionalism, should calculate the risks before taking any steps.

"It's their right to think how they want. But can they count? I'm sure they can. Let them count the speed and the range of the weapons systems we are developing," Putin told Russia's political elite to strong applause.

"Russia will be forced to create and deploy types of weapons which can be used not only in respect to those territories from which the direct threat to us originates but also in respect to those territories where the centres of decision-making are located,” he said.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports from Washington.

Washington reacts

The United States on Wednesday dismissed comments by Putin as propaganda designed to divert attention from alleged Russian violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.