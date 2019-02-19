For over three years European Union officials have argued over how to upgrade its copyright law to take on the many challenges that the digital age poses to creators of online content, be it music, video, or a piece of art.

After intense debate and lobbying between numerous stakeholders, EU lawmakers on February 13 finally agreed to a draft law, which will now go through a few more rounds of negotiations before individual member-states implement it as a law.

Instead of alleviating concerns of the many sides that will be affected by its implementation, the EU Copyright Directive has divided interest groups.

The EU wants the likes of Google News, Facebook and Youtube to give a fair share of revenue to artists and newspapers whose content appears on their websites and smartphone applications.

But the opponents of the directive say it’s implementation will unwittingly lead to restrictions on the way people use the internet and have a fallout on small media companies.

Here’s what different sides have been saying.

Help the old or kill the new?

If made into law, the directive will force news aggregators such as Google News and Facebook to pay fees to news organisations, many of whom have complained for years of declining incomes.

Whenever people look for a news story on a search engine or come across it on their social network timeline, they see a link and its description.

The European Commission, citing a 2016 survey, says 47 percent of people who read, or find, news in this way don’t bother clicking the link, which takes them to the news organisations website.

This means while online platforms earn ads revenue, the news organisations don’t get paid for helping them drive the traffic.

But how this system of remuneration works is unclear. The directive says the aggregators won’t have to pay if they show a link of a story accompanied with “individual words” — leaving many to wonder how long the description should be to fall under the law’s purview.

A bigger problem lies for smaller and newer media companies such as Netudgaven.dk, an online site that creates podcast for the Danish market.

“For us the amount of money which comes in from Google is minuscule. What is actually important is to bring users to the website,” Thomas Noppen, Netudgaven’s founder, told TRT World.

Noppen heads an association of small Danish media publishers that oppose the directive in its current form. Most of its members are startups younger than five years, he says.

“When we start a company, we are one or two people, and we can’t even hire a lawyer. Now we have to go through all kinds of licensing agreements not just with Google but Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and the next ten search engines.”

Spain tried to make big tech firms pay its news publishers through similar regulation a couple of years back but that backfired as media groups began to lose money, he says.

“Aggregators show headlines and provide traffic to big publishers; it’s not a zero-sum game, it’s a plus-sum game.”

Google says the law’s implementation can force it to be selective about the publications it strikes a deal with because of the sheer number of results that come up in search results.