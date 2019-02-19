The Israeli cabinet put into effect a law which denies the transfer of Palestinian-generated taxes collected by the Jewish State on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA) by freezing PA funds on Sunday. The move violates the Paris Protocol on Economic Relations, an agreement signed between the two political entities in 1994.

Tel Aviv’s recent political play aims to punish the PA for its welfare payments made to political prisoners and those who lost family members to Israel’s military operations. Some called the payments as “pay for sly”, however most Palestinians regard it as a way to survive against Israeli aggression.

The Palestinian tax revenues amount to an estimated $100 million per month.

Israel says it will deduct about 500,000,000 shekels ($138,222,500) from Palestinian tax revenues because the amount corresponds to the welfare payments the PA made to families and prisoners who Tel Aviv regards as terrorists.

The stark political difference between the Palestinians and Israelis on the aim of welfare payments has long been debated and is unlikely to be easily reconciled between them, as long as one stays as an occupying force and another as occupied people.

The law was enacted in the Knesset - the Israeli parliament - in July and requires the defence ministry to report to the cabinet Palestinian welfare payments, which it describes as being made to “terrorists and their families”. Then, according to the defence ministry report, Tel Aviv would deduct that amount from Palestinian revenues, the law stated.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who has been much criticised by a significant portion of Palestinians for accommodating Israeli demands, said: “We strongly condemn any deduction of Palestinians’ money”. He described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move as another “robbery of the Palestinian people”.

His spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh also condemned the Israeli deduction, saying: “The Palestinian leadership will not agree to any moves against the money of the hero prisoners and the families of those killed or wounded.”

Netanyahu, who faces stiff competition in the upcoming elections in April, hopes to appease his hardline base with the implementation of the law.