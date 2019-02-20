The United States, Britain and Norway on Wednesday voiced alarm over a new flare-up of violence in South Sudan, saying that all sides needed to show their commitment to peace.

The three powers, the so-called troika that has led diplomacy and aid efforts aimed at stabilizing the troubled young nation, urged all sides to ensure the safety of civilians in the southwestern area of Yei.

"This renewed violence risks undermining the peace agreement and lowers confidence of the troika and other international partners in the parties' seriousness and commitment to peace at a critical time," they said in a joint statement.

"We are concerned that if the situation escalates, the progress made in implementing the peace agreement will be irrevocably set back," they said.

South Sudan's government in September reached a peace deal with the main opposition unit of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement but a holdout rebel group, the National Salvation Front, rejected the deal.