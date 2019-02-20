WORLD
2 MIN READ
Western powers warn of violence in South Sudan
Thousands of civilians in the Yei area have fled the renewed fighting and crossed the border to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Western powers warn of violence in South Sudan
Armed members of the South Sudanese security forces are seen during a ceremony marking the resumption of crude oil pumping at the Unity fields in South Sudan, January 21, 2019. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
February 20, 2019

The United States, Britain and Norway on Wednesday voiced alarm over a new flare-up of violence in South Sudan, saying that all sides needed to show their commitment to peace.

The three powers, the so-called troika that has led diplomacy and aid efforts aimed at stabilizing the troubled young nation, urged all sides to ensure the safety of civilians in the southwestern area of Yei.

"This renewed violence risks undermining the peace agreement and lowers confidence of the troika and other international partners in the parties' seriousness and commitment to peace at a critical time," they said in a joint statement.

"We are concerned that if the situation escalates, the progress made in implementing the peace agreement will be irrevocably set back," they said.

South Sudan's government in September reached a peace deal with the main opposition unit of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement but a holdout rebel group, the National Salvation Front, rejected the deal.

RECOMMENDED

Thousands of civilians in the Yei area have fled the renewed fighting and crossed the border to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

South Sudan won independence from Khartoum in 2011 with fanfare from the West and billions of dollars in aid, but the country was immediately torn by internal conflict.

Nearly 400,000 people died and millions were displaced after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

The United States warned in December that it was finished with assisting South Sudan unless its leaders make peace.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access