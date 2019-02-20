There are just five weeks to go until Brexit on March 29. The country is hurtling towards a chaotic exit that could leave a dent in Britain and the EU’s economies. British Prime Minister Theresa May is again heading to Brussels for talks on the divorce deal, although EU leaders have refused any renegotiation of the agreement she agreed with them in December.

At the crux of the numerous negotiations is a not-so-little something called the backstop.

So what is the backstop?

The Irish backstop is a safety net - one that guarantees that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Britain leaves the EU - in the event that Britain and the EU fail to reach a full divorce agreement.

A 'hard' border means that there will be physical checkpoints and customs checks between the two states - a stark difference between the invisible one that divides the states now. A backstop would prevent customs and other checks after Brexit on the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

It has become a tricky issue to navigate because it is the only land border between the UK and the EU - the Irish Republic being an EU member.

But ‘hard’ Brexiteers are not a fan of the backstop, arguing that it would leave Britain indefinitely tied to some form of an EU customs union. They fear it would trap the country in EU rules indefinitely, undercutting a critical Brexit promise of independent trade policy. It is this intense opposition that has made navigating the Brexit deal so tough for Theresa May - the British parliament voted 432 to 202 against her proposition in January this year.

Why was there a border in the first place?

We need to dive into a bit of history for that.

Friction over British rule in Ireland has existed ever since the British made their presence felt on the island way back in 1167. For Irish Catholics, living alongside the British Protestants was not easy. They were not happy that the British settlers were confiscating their land, nor were they particularly thrilled about the differences in religion.

Resistance to Protestant influence was put down swiftly. When ‘Penal laws’ were passed, slowly stifling rights to education, to the clergy and to bear arms, calls for representation in Westminster grew. Unable to ignore it, London relaxed its grip.

Violence periodically flared as the native Irish rebelled against British rule, but it wasn’t until 1921 that Ireland was split into two states. The Protestants were lumped in under the banner of Northern Ireland and the Catholics under the Republic of Ireland. This did not bode well for either economy, as Conor McCabe wrote for The Atlantic.

“Partition brought disruption to centuries-old trade and supply routes, particularly in agriculture, the dominant form of economic activity on the island at the time,” McCabe wrote.

It was in 1966 that the fragile peace finally broke down, giving birth to a period known as ‘the Troubles’, a period of violence that mostly took place in Belfast. The conflict pitted nationalists, mostly Catholics, who wanted the Northern Ireland province to secede and become part of the Republic of Ireland, against Unionists, mostly Protestants, who wanted it to remain part of the United Kingdom.

On the nationalist side were guerillas like the Irish Republican Army (IRA) while paramilitaries and British law enforcement lent the Unionists military weight.

The violence that erupted was perpetrated by both sides and spanned 30 years. One particularly violent event was ‘Bloody Sunday’ on January 30, 1972, in Londonderry, when a group of British police officers fired on unarmed civilian protesters, killing 14 of them. There were also several instances where the IRA executed attacks on civilians.

By the time the Good Friday agreement was reached in 1998, more than 3,600 lives had been lost.