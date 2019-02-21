The Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East (the Warsaw Conference), held on February 14, made the Middle East’s existing geopolitical realities increasingly apparent.

One result of the summit is that in the aftermath of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent trips to Oman and Chad, the Gulf monarchies have given Israel even more confidence in its ability to score diplomatic and political points in the Arab/Muslim world without making concessions to the Palestinians.

By relying on anti-Iranian rallying cries, officials in Tel Aviv seem confident that they can advance toward a cost-free normalisation of relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members. The Warsaw Conference served to embolden Israel in this respect with naturally dangerous implications for the Palestinians.

For years there has been a widespread understanding that most GCC rulers see Iran’s conduct as far more destabilising and threatening to their monarchies’ security than any act of aggression that Israel wages against the Palestinians, Syria, or Lebanon. Yet when discussing this issue in Warsaw, Arab Gulf leaders spoke with greater honesty and openness than before, agreeing that “Israel had a right to defend itself against Iranian aggression.”

Bahrain’s chief diplomat went as far as saying that Iran represents more of a “toxic challenge” to the Middle East than Israel’s occupation of Palestine. The veneer of all six GCC states standing in support of Palestinian rights came to an end in the Polish capital.

Consequently, diverse Palestinian factions have strongly condemned the Arab Gulf leaders who shared the stage with Netanyahu in Poland and demonstrated their total indifference to the Palestinians’ plight.

Jamal Muheissen, a senior Fatah official, blasted the Warsaw Conference by asserting that US officials “are trying to subjugate the Palestinians and exert political and financial pressure on the Palestinian leadership to force it to accept Trump’s plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause.”

Yahya Musa, a Gaza-based Hamas leader, stated that all Arab officials who attended the summit were “traitors” and that “everything which comes to us from the US aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause, stirs clashes in the region and serves the Zionist and American agendas.”

Kuwait, however, is one member of the GCC that refuses to support a thaw in relations with Israel until a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is reached.

Three days after the conference in Poland, the Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly Marzouq al Ghanim restated Kuwait’s “principled and firm position” in opposition to normalising ties with Israel, emphasising that Kuwait was one of few Arab states that have not given in to the pressure of warming up to Tel Aviv.

In response to a photo from Warsaw that included a Kuwaiti diplomat with other Arab and Israeli officials, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al Jarallah stressed that the group picture signified no change in Kuwait’s position on Israel, declaring that observers have been “mistaken to think that normalization [of relations with Israel] can be reduced to a group picture.”