Thousands of protesters supporting Albania's opposition surrounded the parliament building on Thursday and demanded the government step down, claiming it's corrupt and has links to organised crime.

Opposition lawmakers, led by the center-right Democratic Party of Lulzim Basha, have signed letters of resignation from parliament and are demanding an early election.

TRT World 's Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Supporters of the opposition gathered in front of the parliament building with anti-government posters and slogans.

"We will now lead a civic, peaceful and democratic battle to restore legitimacy and democracy in Albania," Basha told The Associated Press before the start of the rally.