Beyond its red carpet glories, the tour of Pakistan and India by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman raised important regional issues, dominated by foreign policy choices and the scourge of terrorism.

The tour brought Pakistan back to the fore after months of isolation by the United States. It followed Pakistan’s cooperation in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table with the US and raising the hopes of peace talks in Afghanistan.

Conversely, though, two terrorist attacks in neighbouring Iran and India both blamed on Pakistan and both happening around MBS' tour put the issue of terrorism back at the centre of regional discussions.

Pakistan is now seen as having little choice but to edge closer towards the US and Saudi Arabian preferences in the region.

Making that choice, Pakistan would inevitably be alienating its neighbour Iran wary of US-Saudi schemes for regime change in Iran.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had to give priority to Saudi Arabia which has pledged investment deals worth $20bn. Iran, under US sanctions, facing its own economic and monetary pressures is in no position to offer Pakistan anything like the equivalent levels of support.

Relations between Iran and Pakistan improved noticeably when Imran Khan became prime minister last August. Pakistan’s new military chief, Major General Qamar Bajwa, visited Iran last November and agreed on establishing a direct communication channel coordinating border patrolling.

So, when on Monday Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Adel al Jubeir, said at a press conference in Islamabad that Iran was the “haven of terrorists,” there was little his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, could say to cover his embarrassment.

This was especially difficult as a terrorist attack on the Balochistan border with Iran had killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) just hours earlier.

The attack, the fourth in the border area, was claimed by Jaish al Adl, a group that is part of an anti-Shia network allegedly acting as a joint proxy of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Saudi intelligence. IRGC has put the blame directly on Pakistani nationals.

Hostilities between Delhi and Islamabad also flared during the tour after a suicide bombing in the India-administered part of Kashmir killed at least 40 paramilitary police. The Pulwama attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammad.

The news of these terror attacks contrasted with Pakistan’s role in facilitating the US peace talks with the Taliban.

The US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, working in close tandem with Pakistan’s military powerbrokers has managed to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. Yet this too has annoyed Kabul which claims the peace is happening outside the country.