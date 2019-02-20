Every year, Pakistan puts up four trophy licenses for hunting its national animal, the markhor. Hunters bid around $100,000 for the mountain goat’s distinct, corkscrew shaped horns.

Fascination with the markhor’s horn has pushed the species to the brink of extinction and back since the 1800s, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and other sources.

Now, the IUCN estimates there are 5,754 adult individuals left. They are found in the Himalayas and Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. But along the India-Pakistan border, the survival of the markhor is especially difficult.

“When you’re along the border you might’ve heard there is a lot of cross-border shelling. And there might be mines in these areas,” says Riyaz Ahmad, from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), who is based in India-administered Kashmir. “So these are all the things that simply kill the animal.”

Caught in conflict

In the highly militarised zones, conservationists on both sides of the border have worked for decades to save the markhor species, which are found in the 700-kilometre strip of the most militarised border of the world.

“Borders are for [humans]. These are not borders for any species who move along the border. These are all boundaries created by us,” says Samir Kumar Sinha, from WTI.

For more than 72 years, India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the control of Kashmir, starting in 1947, when Pakistan and India split. An estimated 100,000 people have been killed in the last two decades as India launched a crackdown in 1989 to crush an armed uprising in Kashmir. Recently, a suicide bomb blast linked to a terrorist group with connections to Pakistan killed over 40 Indian soldiers in the disputed region.

The regular violence and subsequent military operations means conservationists in India and Pakistan, though working to achieve the same goals, haven’t been able to work together. Instead, they’ve had to rely on support from their respective armies.

“Most of the times security might [ask] you, ‘why are you contacting these people [in Pakistan]?’” says Ahmad, who has worked on the Indian side of Kashmir for a decade. The Indian army supports his efforts to survey the markhor, but he continues to be cautious about his movements. “Initially, the situation there [in Jammu and Kashmir] was so bad that I was sort of afraid to contact people from Pakistan,” he explains.

Trophy hunting vs raising awareness

By the end of the 19th Century, the intense and unregulated hunting of markhors led to their extinction locally in the Pir Panjal mountain range in Kashmir. Some hunters were shooting more than 30 trophies in a season as there were no hunting laws in place, according to research by Shafqat Hussain, published in the journal Conservation and Society.

In the 1990s, Pakistan started a controversial trophy hunting programme to raise funds meant to protect the markhor. In India, however, this would be illegal.

“We do have [the Wildlife Protection Act] which doesn’t allow [trophy hunting],” says Sinha.

Ashiq Ahmad Khan introduced trophy hunting in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan in the 1990s, which shares a border with India-administered Jammu and Kashmir. He says trophy hunting was necessary because the markhors in Gilgit Baltistan were under threat from being overhunted by communities looking for food in the winter. Money made through trophy hunting is supposed to replace their need to hunt in winter.

“Trophy hunting was used as a management tool or a conservation tool to protect the rest of the population,” adds Khan. For Khan, if the trophy hunting programme hadn’t started, communities would have no incentive to protect the markhor.

Many conservationists around the world shun trophy hunting. In 2015, the killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe was met with outrage by activists, who say hunting an animal that is endangered is counterintuitive to its protection.

But conservationists and the Pakistan government maintain the strategy is effective in Pakistan.