WORLD
1 MIN READ
Democrats to introduce resolution to stop Trump's emergency declaration
House democrats plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to block President Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern US border.
Democrats to introduce resolution to stop Trump's emergency declaration
Prototypes for US President Donald Trump's border wall are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
February 21, 2019

Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration on border security, according to aides to Representative Joaquin Castro.

So far, 92 lawmakers have joined Castro in backing the legislation, which under House rules could advance within weeks to a debate by the full chamber, which is controlled by Democrats. 

The move comes after Trump declared a national emergency last week to take already appropriated funds for other activities and use them to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from the US-Mexico border in California.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access