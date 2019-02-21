A car bomb on Thursday killed 20 people, including 14 oil workers, near a base used by US-backed militia battling Daesh in east Syria, a war monitor said.

“The car bomb was detonated remotely in the village of Shheel” close to an oil field acting as a base," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Six militants from the YPG/PKK-dominated SDF were also killed as they escorted the workers in vehicles from the Omar oil field, it said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people. YPG is its Syrian branch.

Daesh militants handed over to Iraq

Meanwhile, US-backed militia handed over to Iraq on Thursday members of Daesh who were detained in Syria.

Iraqi security forces have received from the SDF "130 Iraqi Daesh fighters," General Yehya Rassoul, a spokesman for Iraq's security media centre, told AFP.

"They used to fight in Iraq but when the battles were over they went to Syria where they were captured by SDF militants during recent fighting," he said.