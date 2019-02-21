When Nigeria’s presidential election was postponed on February 16, it was not warmly received by the masses. It is not the first time something like his has happened. In 2011, the parliamentary election was moved forward and in 2015, the presidential election was shifted up by two weeks. Unlike the current reaction, agitation was minimal.

“Following a careful review of the implementations of the its logistics and operational and the determination of the conduct of free, fair and credible elections…proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible,” said, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the morning of February 16.

However, the body charged with organising the elections does not seem to connect any cost to its actions. If it did, it was not reflected in the press release announcing the postponement.

Counting the cost

On February 14, James Okoye left the north with his family of six. He had resigned to vote in the upcoming elections in eastern Nigeria because he fears the polls might lead to violence in the country's north. “I did not want to risk violence,” he said. “The north has a terrible history with post elections violence.”

Okoye was not alone in his decision. Election periods in Nigeria often involve a lot of movement locally and internationally for a lot of reasons.

Most northerners feel safer voting from their hometowns to avoid being trapped in electoral violence; and so also are southerners. Therefore, people mark out the calendar and move, despite the large distances involved.

Okoye had planned to return on Sunday. It would not just be safe for his family but would also coincide with his job which resumed on Monday 18. When the news of the postponement reached him on Saturday morning, he was terrified.

The journey back to Kano, like most in the northern state, takes nearly two days by road from his own state in the south. He had registered in his hometown and was only eligible to vote there as required by Nigeria’s electoral laws.

But with the postponement, he could either stay back and risk his job, or return to Kano and miss the vote altogether.

It was a straight choice for Okoye. “I can’t risk my job to vote,” he said, justifying his decision of travelling on the evening of Saturday back to Kano in northern Nigeria. “The government can’t even create a job for me if I do.”

That’s one voter lost.

The delay also has larger ramifications. For instance, Nigeria's economy has suffered a huge hit since the polls were shifted, resulting in a week- low fall in stocks.

The local economy, according to the Director General of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, lost about $1.5 billion due to the election postponement. The partial and total shutdown of business, including the closure of borders "means the different outputs of the economy for a whole day are practically gone", he told local outlet.

People are expected to bear other heavy personal losses around planned important events.

In Nigeria, weekends – especially Saturdays – are used for ceremonial and traditional events such as burials and marriages. Last week, thousands of such events had been put on hold for the elections and some moved to the upcoming Saturday, with invitations sent out and plans wrapped.

This is dangerous, not because of its scale but numbers. A simple wedding event in Nigeria can easily involve 500 people because Nigerian ceremonies don’t just involve the immediate families, it ripples through to various communities connected to that single family in many extended ways.

Cost aside, many potential voters criticised the timing of the postponement. It came just five hours ahead of the polls opening, at a time when a lot of international observers, journalists and stakeholders had arrived, booked hotels and spent deeply into their budget.