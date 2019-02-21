Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Thursday to carry out the US military withdrawal from Syria in line with their mutual interests.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict adding that the two leaders also agreed to improve economic ties between Ankara and Washington.

During the phone call, Erdogan stressed upon the importance of a political resolution for the war-torn country.

The two leaders agreed on a joint commitment to fight all forms of terrorism in Syria.