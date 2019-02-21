TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trump discuss US Syria withdrawal
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the US Syria withdrawal and economic relations during a phone call on Thursday.
Erdogan, Trump discuss US Syria withdrawal
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is congratulated by US President Donald Trump on the result of the constitutional referendum held on April 16, 2017. / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
February 21, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call on Thursday to carry out the US military withdrawal from Syria in line with their mutual interests.

Erdogan and Trump also discussed the latest developments in Syria and agreed to support a political resolution to the conflict adding that the two leaders also agreed to improve economic ties between Ankara and Washington.

During the phone call, Erdogan stressed upon the importance of a political resolution for the war-torn country.

The two leaders agreed on a joint commitment to fight all forms of terrorism in Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan and Trump also agreed to further develop bilateral economic ties and reach $75 billion in trade between the two countries.

On Friday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler will be in Washington to discuss details of the withdrawal and other regional issues.

They will meet with Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access