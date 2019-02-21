A car bomb exploded on Thursday in Syria near the opposition-controlled town of Jarabulus killed at least five people.

Raed Salah from of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets), said bomb technicians from local police affiliated with Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed.

It happened while they were searching a vehicle.

The YPG, an affiliate of the PKK terrorist organisation, was reportedly behind the attack.

The car loaded with explosives had come from YPG-controlled Manbij city and targeted the Turkish-backed FSA in the Euphrates Shield Operation area.