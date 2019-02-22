India says it is building dams to control water flowing into Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The move comes as India seeks to punish its longtime rival for an attack on paramilitary soldiers by militants in India-administered Kashmir last week that left over 40 dead.

India's Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said New Delhi would harness its share of unused water from three rivers to help Indian states.

Pakistan, a country of 200 million people with a largely agriculture-based economy, fears that India may tamper with the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, which calls for the unimpeded flow of three other rivers through India-administered Kashmir and farther into Pakistan proper.

The treaty has worked despite three wars between the two countries since 1947.

Public pressure is mounting on the Indian government to consider revoking the water treaty if Pakistan does not accept its demand to stop what it says is Islamabad's role in training and arming insurgent groups fighting for Kashmir's independence or its merger with Pakistan.

Pakistan denies the charge and says it offers only moral and diplomatic support to insurgent groups and accuses India of human rights violations in India-administered Kashmir.

TRT World's Neha Poonia and Kamran Yousaf are following developments from New Delhi and Islamabad, respectively.