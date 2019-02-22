In Nigeria, it is often said that no figure is verifiable unless it is the price of a barrel of crude oil.

Here are some key numbers ahead of Saturday's election, in which President Muhammadu Buhari's bid for a second term is being challenged by opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.

25 percent in two-thirds of states

The only way for a presidential candidate to secure a first-round win and avoid a run-off.

Candidates need to have won the most votes and at least 25 percent support in two thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja.

The latter measure was implemented to ensure that all presidents have at least some nationwide support in a country divided by religion and ethnicity.

190 million

Whoever wins will govern about 190 million Nigerians. But even that figure is an estimation, as the last census was conducted in 2006.

One thing is certain – Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation and one of the fastest growing in the world, with predictions there could be 410 million Nigerians by 2050.

That would make it the world' s third-most-populous nation behind China and India.

The new president will have to find employment for increasing numbers of young people and cut the world record 87 million people – about 45 percent of the population – living in extreme poverty.

According to the World Poverty Clock, that figure could climb to 120 million by 2030.

76 and 72

The ages of Buhari and Abubakar respectively.

But the opposition maintains Buhari is older than 76. On his 75th birthday in 2017, the president even said: "I thought I was 74 but was told I'm 75."

His opponent Atiku, as he is called in Nigeria, has targeted the 18-35 age group, who make up just over 51 percent of the 84,000,000 registered voters.

He even published a version of his manifesto entirely in emojis.