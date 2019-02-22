WORLD
Opposition grows in US to Trump's national 'emergency'
Cynicism and opposition are growing in the US to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to try to get his wall built on the border with Mexico.
A protest against US President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall, outside Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 2019. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
February 22, 2019

Around 60 organisations across the United States have now joined the 16 states who are taking US President Donald Trump to court over his declaration of a national emergency to pave the way for building a border wall.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives also plan to introduce a resolution on Friday to end Trump's national emergency declaration.

Trump declared the national emergency last week in a bid to circumvent congressional appropriations after he failed to get lawmakers to provide him with the $5.7 billion he is seeking to build the US-Mexico wall.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from the state of California, and the world's busiest land border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
