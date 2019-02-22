Does anti-Zionism count as anti-Semitism, as Macron suggests?
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Does anti-Zionism count as anti-Semitism, as Macron suggests?Macron’s claim that “anti-Zionism is a modern form of anti-Semitism” sparks both praise and criticism in France and beyond.
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 34th annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF - Conseil Representatif des Institutions juives de France) on February 20, 2019, at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
February 22, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would adopt a new law to identify anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism.

“Anti-Zionism is one of the modern forms of anti-Semitism,” Macron said. While attending an annual feast with the leaders of France's Jewish community, Macron highlighted that anti-Semitic attacks have skyrocketed in France since World War II and promised to launch a crackdown on hate speech, especially online.

However, the definition of anti-Semitism to be adopted by the French President, does not explicitly identify anti-Zionism as an anti-Semitic thought or act that should be punished. 

According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the definition of anti-Semitism does not identify the phrase ‘anti-Zionism’ but maintains that denying Jewish people their right to self-determination qualifies as anti-Semitism. 

Zionism is the national ideology of Israel, a political movement founded by Austro-Hungarian writer Theodore Herzl, who aimed to create a Jewish state on the historic Palestinian land. Anti-Semitism, on the other hand, is xenophobic hostility towards Jews. 

Welcoming Macron’s statement, the World Jewish Congress said: “This is just the beginning of a long road ahead. Adopting this definition of anti-Semitism must be followed by concrete steps to encode into law and ensure that this is enforced.”

RECOMMENDED

However, there is also strong opposition growing against Macron’s proposition. Critics say the law will strengthen the systematic occupation of Palestinian territories and further disenfranchise Palestinians as the Israeli state could misuse it to book Palestinian protesters on anti-Semitic charges, even though the IHRA definition clearly says criticism of Israel does not count as anti-Semitism. 

Calling Macron’s proposal “historical illiteracy, or worse, stupidity”, French journalist Dominique Vidal said on France 24: “If we consider opposition to Theodore Herzl’s theory as anti-Semitic, then we’re saying that the millions of Jews who do not wish to live in Palestine and the occupied territories are anti-Semites.” 

The bill has also raised concerns even among the high-level French officials. Richard Ferrand, President of the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, urged “deep thought before making impulsive announcements”and claimed that the existing laws against discrimination are “more than enough” to tackle anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, home to Europe's biggest Jewish community. The French interior ministryrecently announced that there has been a 74 percent surge in reports of anti-Semitism in 2018. 

"One poll, for example, found that 71 percent of French people thought the Israeli government was at fault because no talks were being held with the Palestinians," Adrien Quatennens of the France Unbowed opposition party said on France 2 TV. "Are we going to suspect 71 per cent of the French of being anti-Semites? It's not serious," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue