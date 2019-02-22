Iran has remained within the key limits on its nuclear activities imposed by its 2015 deal with major powers despite growing pressure from newly reimposed US sanctions, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog showed on Friday.

Iran has stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, as well as its stock of enriched uranium, the IAEA said in a confidential quarterly report sent to its member states and obtained by Reuters.

"Not much has changed..., a continuing reporting of the implementation (by Iran)," a senior diplomat said on condition of anonymity, summarising the report.

The IAEA also repeated its usual statement that it carried out so-called complementary access inspections - which are often at short notice - at all locations in Iran that it needed to visit.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal last May, reimposing US sanctions on Iran's economy and lifeblood oil industry that were lifted under the 2015 agreement.

European powers that signed the deal - France, Britain and Germany - have sought to cushion the blow to Iran of those sanctions.