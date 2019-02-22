BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
US seeking to recover $38m in assets from Malaysia's 1MDB scandal
The complaints filed on Friday in California involve luxury real estate in London and New York, as well as converted equity in a Kentucky facilities management company.
US seeking to recover $38m in assets from Malaysia's 1MDB scandal
A 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard is seen at the flagship's development site in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 8, 2015 / AP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
February 22, 2019

The US Justice Department on Friday said it had filed complaints seeking forfeiture and recovery of approximately $38 million in assets associated with its 1Malaysia Development Berhard - or 1MDB - case, bringing the assets now subject to forfeiture to a total of about $1.7 billion.

“These new lawsuits target assets collected by corrupt officials and their associates through a massive scheme that stole billions of dollars from the people of Malaysia and laundered the proceeds across the world,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

The complaints filed on Friday in California involve luxury real estate in London and New York, as well as converted equity in a Kentucky facilities management company, and are tied to 2012 and 2013 bond offerings from the sovereign wealth fund, the department said.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, Malaysia's home minister said the country may postpone the extradition of a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker wanted in the multibillion-dollar scandal so he can face criminal charges in the Southeast Asian nation first.

The department has estimated that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level 1MDB fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014, including some funds that Goldman Sachs helped raise as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales totaling $6.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to it about the bond sale proceeds.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue