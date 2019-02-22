The US Justice Department on Friday said it had filed complaints seeking forfeiture and recovery of approximately $38 million in assets associated with its 1Malaysia Development Berhard - or 1MDB - case, bringing the assets now subject to forfeiture to a total of about $1.7 billion.

“These new lawsuits target assets collected by corrupt officials and their associates through a massive scheme that stole billions of dollars from the people of Malaysia and laundered the proceeds across the world,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement.

The complaints filed on Friday in California involve luxury real estate in London and New York, as well as converted equity in a Kentucky facilities management company, and are tied to 2012 and 2013 bond offerings from the sovereign wealth fund, the department said.