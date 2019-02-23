The Pentagon on Friday said the US will keep a few hundred troops in northeastern Syria to back an international coalition's efforts to establish a safe zone.

Pentagon's Major Sean Robertson said the US will also maintain its presence in the garrison of Al Tanif in southern Syria to ensure Daesh will not return.

"This multinational monitoring force will consist primarily of NATO allies, which will ensure stability in the region with US forces and prevent the return of Daesh."

Robertson did not specify which countries would be part of the 'multinational observation force,' but said the US will withdraw the rest of its forces from the war-torn country.

He added that remaining troops would aim to ensure security and stability in the region.

Also on Friday, US President Donald Trump confirmed it by saying, "... we can leave a small force, along with others in the force, whether it's NATO troops or whoever it might be, so that it doesn't start up again. And I'm OK. It's a very small, tiny fraction of the people we have and a lot of people like that idea and I'm open to ideas."

Safe zone along Turkish border

Robertson said that troops will carry out patrols within the safe zone.

He did not comment on whether US soldiers will be withdrawn from Manbij, a town that is under YPG/PKK control.