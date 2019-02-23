“Blessed are they who will follow the path of the government laws, for their days on earth will be increased. But woe unto those who will choose the path of collaboration with dissidents for we will certainly shorten their stay on earth.” This was Emmerson Mnangagwa, on April 4, 1983 –then security minister – when he decided to use the biblical saying at the onset of the Gukurahundi genocide in which more than 20 000 people were killed in the southwestern parts of the country.

When, 36 years later, Mnangagwa – now Zimbabwe’s leader – told ruling party supporters that his government was hunting down lawyers and doctors that rendered humanitarian assistance to victims of a brutal state crackdown in the aftermath of the violent January fuel protests, it was perceived as a threat by regular Zimbabweans.

Many citizens think the man who succeeded Robert Mugabe is nicknamed “the Crocodile” because he is appropriately dangerous. And he doesn’t appear to be making any effort not to live to that expectation.

Mnangagwa’s decision to extend the crackdown to human rights lawyers and doctors could be informed by his own personal experience. The 76-year old leader ironically owes his life to human rights lawyers and doctors that fought tooth and nail to save him from the gallows after he, together with colleagues, were arrested for their involvement in terrorist acts of 1960s, the early days of Zimbabwe’s nationalist liberation struggle. Three of his colleagues were hanged in 1968, but Mnangagwa escaped the hangman’s noose by the skin of his teeth after lawyers and doctors connived to lie that he was younger than 21 years, the minimum age for execution. That personal experience should have taught him how dangerous these professionals can be to sitting governments.

Mnangagwa took the opportunity presented by his “Thank You” rally held for his supporters last week to reveal how the security dragnet had been extended to include those who offered medical attention to injured protestors and provided legal assistance to the citizens who were arrested in the aftermath of the demonstrations.

Lawyers and doctors are only the latest targets to be included in Mnangagwa’s dragnet that already includes non-governmental organizations (NGOs), trade union leaders and opposition leaders and supporters.

At the beginning of the brutal crackdown in January, Mnangagwa’s spokesman, George Charamba, announced that it was only “a foretaste of things to come”.

“In places like Bulawayo, they (organisers) were moving around telling people to go and engage in violence,” Mnangagwa told supporters of his ruling ZANU-PF party at Rutenga, some 450 km south of the capital, Harare.

“They told them that if anyone gets arrested, they should go to a certain place, there are lawyers waiting to defend them. If anyone gets hurt, they should go to a certain place, there are doctors waiting to treat them. We are now going after those doctors who were involved in those activities. Those lawyers that were inciting violence, we are now going after them. So those who choose violence, we are prepared.”

Kennedy Masiye, the co-director of the Centre for Human Rights of Zimbabwe said the threat against lawyers and doctors was shocking.

“The world should be put on notice by such reckless and life threatening utterances that foretell the impending crackdown, which will further degenerate the rule of law in Zimbabwe,” Masiye told TRT World.

He said the threats by the President expose lawyers and doctors to violence by both state and non-state actors.

Shortly after Mnangagwa’s threats, a lawyer representing some of those arrested in the police and military operation that has netted more than 1100 people, was allegedly attacked right inside a court in the central town of Gweru.

“It is imperative to note that the lawyers and doctors in question are human rights defenders and according to the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders. They have the right to offer and provide professionally qualified legal assistance or other advice and assistance in defence of human rights,” Masiye added.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda described Mnangagwa’s threats as “deeply troubling and unwarranted.”