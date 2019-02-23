More than 100 pro-independence activists and leaders in India-administered Kashmir were detained in overnight raids, police officials said on Saturday, even as New Delhi pushed over 10,000 more soldiers in the disputed region following a suicide attack which killed nearly four dozen Indian paramilitary soldiers.

The development comes as residents heard passing helicopters and fighter jets overnight near the de facto border called Line of Control [or LoC], a sign of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan days after a suicide car bombing killed at least 44 Indian soldiers and wounded two dozen others on February14.

Build up for voting?

Police, however, said the detentions is part of a crackdown on groups that might cause trouble ahead of Indian elections set to be held by May.

"The arrival of more troops and the arrests of leaders and activists of separatist groups is part of an election exercise undertaken to ensure free and fair elections," said one senior police official in the state.

Businesses across Kashmir were shut on Saturday, some in protest at the arrests and with others fearing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Many in Kashmir are wary of a military strike over the suicide bomb and residents in several areas reported unusual military air activity on Friday night.

Authorities did not comment on the reported fighter aircraft and helicopters flying over the territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is set to seek re-election.

"Anti-election campaigns will not be allowed and separatists will be detained to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the state," the police official said.

Last week's attack has also raised tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, that both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part. India blames Pakistan for harbouring rebel groups operating in Kashmir.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied the allegation.

'This isn't a one-week battle'

Following the attack, India retaliated by removing any trade privileges offered to Pakistan, and it is now preparing to send as many as 100 companies [or 10,000] more troops to the bitterly contested area, according to a letter from the country's home ministry seen by TRT World.

India has stationed over 500,000 troops in the region since 1989 when the popular armed revolt broke against New Delhi's rule.

"India will exercise all instruments at its command, whether it is diplomatic or otherwise," India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in New Delhi late on Friday.

"This isn't a one-week battle. It's to be undertaken in various forms."