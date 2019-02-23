WORLD
6 MIN READ
India deploys over 10,000 more troops to Kashmir as tensions soar
Indian police detain more than 100 Kashmiri activists and pro-independence leaders in raids amid tensions with Pakistan, and ahead of court ruling over Kashmir's special status with India that could stoke further violence in disputed region.
India deploys over 10,000 more troops to Kashmir as tensions soar
India has stationed over 500,000 troops in the region since 1989 when the popular armed revolt broke against New Delhi's rule. / Reuters
February 23, 2019

More than 100 pro-independence activists and leaders in India-administered Kashmir were detained in overnight raids, police officials said on Saturday, even as New Delhi pushed over 10,000 more soldiers in the disputed region following a suicide attack which killed nearly four dozen Indian paramilitary soldiers.

The development comes as residents heard passing helicopters and fighter jets overnight near the de facto border called Line of Control [or LoC], a sign of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan days after a suicide car bombing killed at least 44 Indian soldiers and wounded two dozen others on February14.

Build up for voting? 

Police, however, said the detentions is part of a crackdown on groups that might cause trouble ahead of Indian elections set to be held by May.

"The arrival of more troops and the arrests of leaders and activists of separatist groups is part of an election exercise undertaken to ensure free and fair elections," said one senior police official in the state.

Businesses across Kashmir were shut on Saturday, some in protest at the arrests and with others fearing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Many in Kashmir are wary of a military strike over the suicide bomb and residents in several areas reported unusual military air activity on Friday night.

Authorities did not comment on the reported fighter aircraft and helicopters flying over the territory.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is set to seek re-election.

"Anti-election campaigns will not be allowed and separatists will be detained to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the state," the police official said.

Last week's attack has also raised tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, that both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in part. India blames Pakistan for harbouring rebel groups operating in Kashmir.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied the allegation.

'This isn't a one-week battle'

Following the attack, India retaliated by removing any trade privileges offered to Pakistan, and it is now preparing to send as many as 100 companies [or 10,000] more troops to the bitterly contested area, according to a letter from the country's home ministry seen by TRT World.

India has stationed over 500,000 troops in the region since 1989 when the popular armed revolt broke against New Delhi's rule.

"India will exercise all instruments at its command, whether it is diplomatic or otherwise," India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in New Delhi late on Friday.

"This isn't a one-week battle. It's to be undertaken in various forms."

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan warns India 

Islamabad in return has warned it would respond with "full force" if attacked.

The overnight arrests in the region included those of many senior members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a socio-religious organisation that wants Kashmir to be independent from India.

JeI's leader, Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz and Yasin Malik, the head of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) that wants independence from both India and Pakistan, were among those detained.

A spokesman for India's home ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the arrests or troop deployments.

Demographic change?

Next week India's Supreme Court is also expected to hear a petition attempting to remove an article in the country's constitution that prevents Indians from buying land and properties in India-administered Kashmir.

Hindu nationalists and BJP supporters have campaigned against Article 35A.

If passed it could further escalate tensions in the region.

Article 35A is key to Article 370, which is the original provision that establishes the ties between Kashmir and India.

Kashmiris say the removal of 35A will trigger a demographic change as BJP will try to allow settlers in what they call the "Israeli model" who'll favour Indian rule in the region.

A spokesman for JeI said the arrests of its members were a "well-designed ploy," ahead of any such ruling.

Since independence from Britain in 1947, Pakistan and India – both nuclear-armed nations – have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is divided between the two but claimed by each in its entirety.

Most Kashmiris support rebel demands that their territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Trump talks of 'very dangerous situation'

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump voiced alarm at the "very dangerous situation" between India and Pakistan, warning that New Delhi was considering "very strong" action after an attack in Kashmir.

"It's very dangerous situation between the two countries. We would like to see it stop," Trump said, adding that the United States was seeking talks with Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue