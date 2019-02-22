KYIV, Ukraine – Who will lead Ukraine? Will it be a comedian who already played a president on the silver screen, a widely detested “gas princess”, or the incumbent helmsman Petro Poroshenko, who failed to return Crimea and stop Europe’s hottest armed conflict?

At least 44 hopefuls are registered to run in the March 31 election in the ex-Soviet nation of 44 million, and their list is democratic diversity in action – seemingly, at all costs.

It includes far right veterans of war with pro-Russian separatists – and several pro-Moscow figures, a medical doctor who treated protesters during the violent Maidan protests that dethroned pro-Russian President Victory Yanukovych, a self-declared sexist, former space and tax officials, a career spy and a Cossack leader.

Most of them, however, are seen as colourful extras in a campaign dominated by a troika of poll favourites in deeply divided Ukraine, where approval ratings of 20 percent are seen as a major triumph – and a ticket to the inevitable two-candidate run-off in April.

For years, observers have compared Ukraine’s politics to a circus, but this time around, there is an official clown. The unexpected frontrunner is Volodymyr Zelensky, a small-framed 41-year-old who may prove that life imitates art in Ukraine.

In the Servant of the People television series, he plays a dirt-poor public school teacher whose desperate and obscene rant about Ukrainian politicians makes him a YouTube star and propels him to the presidency.

Zelensky predictably named his political party Servant of the People, and peppered his election campaign with comic gags. He released a mocking video of President Petro Poroshenko’s ‘political funeral’, and instead of presenting a campaign programme asked his supporters to write one for him.

Observers believe that he is consolidating throngs of voters dissatisfied with ‘real’ politicians.

“He should be taken very seriously,” Kiev-based political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told TRT World. “This is a Ukrainian version of [US President Donald] Trump, with a different biography, gist and style, but he is also a man outside the political system.”

Some Ukrainians like his anti-establishment style. “I’ve voted for clowns many times,” Ruslan Samoded, a 34-year-old entrepreneur from Kiev, told TRT World. “This time, I’m voting for a real one, because we have nothing to lose. Nothing.”

Some 23 percent of Ukrainians will vote for Zelensky, according to a combined survey by three independent pollsters released in late January.

And yet, some regard his campaign as a political ploy designed by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who owns the 1+1 television network that broadcasts his satirical shows. “Zelensky is not a new face. He is a mask of Kolomoisky,” alleged one viral video.

But observers see him as an independent figure fully capable of cultivating popular support.

“One can say that he is Kolomoisky’s creature, but he can stand up on his own,” political analyst Mikhail Pogrebinsky told TRT World.

A distant second in the polls is Poroshenko with 16 percent – a significant improvement after spending most of 2018 outside the top five list.

The 53-year-old billionaire and media mogul dubbed “the chocolate king” because of his confectionary business came to power during the chaos and turmoil of 2014, when the Kremlin annexed Crimea and backed the separatist war that killed more than 10,000.

Poroshenko pledged to end the conflict, make Ukraine part of the European Union and NATO and crack down on 'cancerous' corruption.