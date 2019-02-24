More than 8 million Cubans are expected to go to the polls on Sunday to vote on a new constitution, which could shape the country's economic, social and political future.

A final draft of the new constitution was adopted by the Cuban parliament last December.

Luis Estrada, a student at the University of Havana, is keen to vote.

"I'm studying law and I understand almost all the articles. I agree with the majority of them and I'll be voting 'yes'," says Estrada.

Ed Augustin brings more from capital Havana.