Saudi Arabia has replaced its ambassador to the United States, a royal decree announced on Saturday, as the fallout over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder tests relations between the two allies.

Princess Reema bint Bandar was appointed the kingdom's first woman envoy to Washington, replacing Prince Khalid bin Salman, who was named vice defence minister.

Bint Bandar is the daughter of a former long-time ambassador to the US and former spy chief Bandar bin Sultan.

Prince Khalid is the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler who also serves as the defence minister.

Prince Khalid's new appointment as deputy defence minister comes as a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia remains bogged down in a four-year conflict in neighbouring Yemen.

The reshuffle comes as ties with Washington are under strain following Khashoggi's murder last October in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

After initially denying they had any knowledge of Khashoggi's disappearance, the Saudis finally acknowledged that a team killed him inside the consulate, but described it as a rogue operation.

US lawmakers have threatened to take tougher action against Saudi Arabia over the brutal killing amid claims that the crown prince was personally responsible.

The Saudi government has strongly denied the crown prince had anything to do with the murder of Khashoggi who was a columnist with the Washington Post.