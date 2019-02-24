Senegalese voters headed to the polls on Sunday for an election President Macky Sall is expected to win after strong economic growth in his first term, although rights groups criticise him for squeezing out rivals.

Senegal's small fish-exporting economy expanded more than 6 percent last year, one of the highest rates in Africa, driven by an ambitious reform and development plan that included the construction of a new railway.

The 57-year-old told thousands gathered for his final rally in Dakar on Friday that he would deliver universal healthcare and better access to education in a second term.

"Victory in the first round is inevitable," Sall had told a crowd earlier in the week.

'Hand of God'

About 6.5 million people are registered to vote at polling stations that opened at 8 am (0800 GMT) and close at 6 pm Official results are due out on Friday with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.

After casting his vote in the president's hometown of Fatick, pensioner Adama Sakho, 81, said he believed Sall would win in the first round, praising his social spending policies.

"I'm retired, and now in one month I receive the same amount of money I used to make in three months," he said. "He has the hand of God. Everything he touches gets realised. And he brings luck, because it's during his reign that we found oil and gas."

There are hopes of an oil and gas boom in Senegal as energy majors develop previously untapped fields off its Atlantic coast.

Five candidates

Opinion polls are banned in the run-up to the vote, but a survey by a Senegalese data company in November gave Sall 45 percent support. Of his four rivals now lined up in the smallest field of candidates since 1988, none had more than 16 percent.

Despite Sall's popularity, some citizens question whether a high-speed train, new motorways and a swanky conference centre will benefit average citizens in the former French colony of 15 million people where the average income is less than $200 a month.