At least 224 on-duty soldiers were arrested across Turkey for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in the country, Anadolu news agency, citing judicial sources said on Sunday.

The arrests came after Turkish prosecutors issued warrants for 295 soldiers, who are accused of communicating with FETO members through pay phones and landline phones, as part of a probe into FETO's structure in the Turkish Armed Forces.

Turkish police continued operations to arrest remaining 71 suspects, according to the sources.