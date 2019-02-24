Algerian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators on a third straight day of rare political protests against plans for rarely seen President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to extend his 20-year rule by seeking a fifth term.

Thousands have taken to the streets of the capital and other cities since Friday calling on the authorities to abandon plans for Bouteflika, 81, to stand in a presidential election scheduled to be held on April 18.

Bouteflika, in office since 1999, suffered a stroke in 2013. He has since been seen in public only a handful of times and has given no public speeches in years.

His opponents say there is no evidence he is in fit health to lead the country, which they say is being ruled in his name by advisers. The authorities say he still has a firm grip on affairs despite the rarity of his appearances.

"People do not want Bouteflika," the crowd chanted at a protest called by an opposition group, Mouwatana.

A Reuters journalist saw tear gas being fired to disperse crowds.

Journalists working for state media protested against what they said were orders from managers not to cover the marches.

"The decision of our hierarchy to ignore the big protests of Friday, Feb. 21, shows the hell of our situation," said a statement released by journalists working for state radio.

"I categorically refuse to endorse a behaviour that doesn't respect the most elementary rules of our job," a star reporter and editor for state radio, Meriem Abdou, said in a statement announcing that she had decided to quit.

Since the ruling FLN party picked Bouteflika as its presidential candidate, several parties, trade unions and business organisations have already said they would back him. A weak and divided opposition faces high hurdles in mounting an electoral challenge.

Bouteflika has not directly addressed the protests. The authorities announced earlier this week that he would be travelling to Geneva for unspecified medical checks, although there was no official confirmation he had left.