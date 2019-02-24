US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will extend a deadline to escalate tariffs on Chinese imports, citing "substantial progress" in weekend talks between the two countries.

Trump tweeted that there had been "productive talks," adding that "I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1."

Trump said that if negotiations progress, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort to finalise an agreement.

Speaking to governors gathered at the White House for an annual black-tie ball on Sunday, Trump said he was doing "very well" with China.

"If all works well we're going to have some very big news over the next week or two," he said, though he took care to add that "we still have a little ways to go."

The reprieve is likely to be greeted with relief by financial markets.

US and Chinese negotiators met through the weekend as they seek to resolve a trade war that has rattled financial markets.