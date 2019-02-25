The beginning of February ushered in a unique movement on Nigerian Twitter for Arewa - a collective name for the North of Nigeria. Twitter user, Khadijah, on February 3, 2019, took to the site to discuss how she nearly died at the hands of her abusive boyfriend. He had repeatedly hit her, choked her and even threatened to “bury her body”.

Khadijah’s thread prompted a rush of responses from Arewa twitter, and like with the global #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment and abuse of women around the globe, women from Northern Nigeria began sharing their personal stories of sexual violence or abuse with the hashtag #ArewaMeToo .

This hashtag is the first time women from the Muslim majority North are taking a public stance on their abuse with a unified voice on social media. Northern Nigeria is highly conservative, and women-related issues like abuse are not openly discussed.

Women, for example, struggle to be taken seriously in politics because it is believed that their rightful place is at home and not governing people. A belief reinforced by Nigeria's current president, Muhammadu Buhari, a Northerner, suggesting that his wife - Aisha Buhari - only has a place in the home, attending to domestic activities .

#ArewaMeToo uncovered the region’s religious and cultural spaces as being complicit in the abuse of women. So far, those who have shared their stories of abuse and named their abusers have been accompanied with retorts about how they’re not expected to publicly speak on their abuse because it is ‘shameful’ or how the rape is their fault for mingling freely with the opposite sex. These responses are at best an extension of what the larger Arewa community outside social media is like.

But what can be done to make the movement acceptable to the average Arewa person?

The #ArewaMeToo role of traditional institutions