Young volunteers defend Palestinian rights
In the occupied West Bank, a group of activists seeks to protect Palestinian rights in Hebron through non-violent popular struggle and civil resistance.
A Palestinian Youth Against Settlements organisation volunteer stands in front of protesters demanding the reopening of Hebron's main al Shuhada street, closed by Israels troops earlier in February, during an annual demonstration in memory of the 1994 Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, in Hebron, on February 22, 2019. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
February 25, 2019

Activists from Youth Against Settlements in the occupied West Bank are attempting to protect Palestinians in Hebron from Israeli settlers.

The occupied city of Hebron has been a flashpoint for violence for decades between Jewish colonisers and Palestinians.

Activists have taken up the role of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron after Israel recently kicked out international observers who were there to reduce tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the group as hostile to Israel.

In December, the group released a report on more than 40,000 incidents of abuse of Palestinians spanning more than 20 years, including land disputes, restrictions on worship and on movement.

TRT World'sSarah Balter reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
