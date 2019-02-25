Britain said on Monday it would ban Hezbollah, adding the Lebanese Shia group in its entirety to its list of banned terrorist organisations.

"Hezbollah is continuing in its attempts to destabilise the fragile situation in the Middle East – and we are no longer able to distinguish between their already banned military wing and the political party," Home Secretary Sajid Javid said.

"Because of this, I have taken the decision to proscribe the group in its entirety."

Hezbollah and Lebanon didn't immediately comment on the decision.

Group controls 30 ministries in cabinet

Hezbollah, an armed group backed by Iran and listed as a terrorist organisation by US controls three of the 30 ministries in Prime Minister Saad al Hariri's new cabinet, the largest number it has ever held.

They include the health ministry, which has the fourth-largest budget in the state.

Backs regime in Syria