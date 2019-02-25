Saudi Arabia has named a princess as its first-ever female ambassador to the United States, a key relationship that has been severely strained in light of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Reema bint Bandar, daughter of the former and longtime ambassador to the US Bandar bin Sultan, will replace Prince Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), who has been appointed as the vice defence minister.

A series of royal orders over the weekend announced the changes in a sign that MBS is keen to tighten his immediate family’s hold on the levers of power.

The princess will have a difficult time repairing Saudi Arabia's relationship with the US considering MBS is the prime suspect in the killing and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Bint Bandar, comes in with the advantage of potentially relying on her father's unparalleled experience to navigate the complicated halls of power in Washington. Her previous roles have largely seen her involved in sports associations in Saudi Arabia and as CEO of luxury retailer Alfa International, meaning the new ambassador has little in the way of actual diplomatic experience which will be necessary to navigate Washington.

Commentators have suggested that while the move by MBS is smart, appointing a woman to one of the most senior and prestigious diplomatic posts and showing the kingdom as progressive, it may ultimately fail, even if does buy some positive column inches initially.

Tamara Cofman Wittes, a Senior Fellow at the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, was not convinced, saying: “Sending a woman as ambassador to Washington does not erase the fact that you jail women for peacefully advocating for the change you say you support. Release them.”