Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi defended on Monday his country’s widely criticised human rights record and warned the nations of Europe not to lecture the Arab world.

In a fiery speech after a summit of European Union and Arab League leaders, Sisi said that Europe is prosperous and does not understand the concerns of many Arab countries that are struggling to prevent conflict from tearing them apart.

"You are not going to teach us about humanity," he told reporters after the issue was raised at a news conference.

"We have our own sense of humanity, values and ethics, and you have your own idea of humanity and ethics, and we respect it. Respect our values and ethics, as we do yours."

No general appeal for human rights

"This city, through one terrorist act, could be turned into a ghost city," Sisi said. Egypt's tourism industry was hit hard after a bomb downed a Russian passenger plane flying out of Sharm el Sheikh airport in 2015.

Sisi was applauded after his remarks, prompting European Council President Donald Tusk to say, "I really appreciate how enthusiastic your media are. It's impossible in Europe to have such a reaction. Congratulations."

No concerns about human rights in Egypt — or any of the other 48 countries — were raised publicly in Sharm el Sheikh, even amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and a recent spike in executions.

At least 15 people have been put to death this year.

The summit statement made no general appeal for human rights to be respected.