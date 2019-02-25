The number of conflicts in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is on the rise and so is their intensity. Currently, more than 60 percent of all conflicts in the world occur in OIC countries.

These conflicts lurk in the shadows of fear and frustration, breeding on despair and disillusionment, fed by poverty and extremism. Conflicts of our times are manifestations of growing anger, hatred and a sense of helplessness, injustice, oppression and the denial of fundamental freedoms and rights.

The consequences of the raging violence in OIC countries have been devastating. It is a human tragedy that has taken its toll on people’s lives. More than 80 percent of global conflict fatalities and almost 90 percent of global terrorism fatalities have taken place in OIC countries. Millions of people have been forced to leave their homes. Two-thirds of world refugees originate from OIC countries. In addition, certain Muslim minorities and communities living in non-OIC countries are in conflicts or facing security challenges.

Preventing conflict is the least costly way to avoid its consequences.

In order to do so, there is a need to understand the drivers of conflict and eliminate them. The causes and effects of conflicts are not independent from each other. They are intertwined, and in many cases, the lines between them are obscure.

One of the main causes and consequences of conflict is inequality, which plagues many OIC countries. When social differences coincide with economic and political differences between groups, the result is deep resentment that may lead to violent struggles. Human development is another central theme in the discussion of what drives conflict and its impact on society. A larger share of OIC countries remains low on the human development index compared to other regions. The majority of OIC countries with low human development levels have suffered or have been suffering from major conflicts.

Political and social exclusion can also be powerful contributors to upheaval leading to conflict. In OIC countries, the level of political participation and political and social integration is rather weak. This fact has rendered OIC countries vulnerable to unrest as has been seen in a number of OIC countries since the beginning of the so-called Arab Spring in 2011. Furthermore, conflicts, since the mid-1990s, have occurred in weak states that have experienced conflict repeatedly. Weak institutions are a factor in the outbreak of conflicts; they have also been the outcome of violent conflicts. Unfortunately, many OIC countries suffer from weak states and poor governance.

One of the major missions of the OIC is to promote international peace and harmony among various people of the world. Achieving this requires the OIC to be actively involved in conflict resolution and mediation. When examining the history of OIC mediation and conflict resolution, one can observe what worked and what went wrong.

The OIC experience in the Southern Philippines underlined the importance of implementing resolutions and the pitfalls of leaving prematurely.