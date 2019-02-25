Last month, the French Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by Nicolas Sarkozy against the French website Mediapart. The former French President (2007-2012) accused the site of producing a "fake document" in 2012 relating to accusations of the financing of his 2007 presidential campaign by the deposed regime of the late Colonel Gaddafi of Libya.

The document, contested by Nicolas Sarkozy, was published on April 28, 2012 by Mediapart between the two rounds of the French presidential election. The document is attributed to Moussa Koussa, former head of Libya's foreign intelligence services. Now in exile, Koussa claims that Tripoli had agreed to finance for "50 million euros" Nicolas Sarkozy’s winning campaign in 2007.

Investigation

His first investigation was a trial on separate charges of illicit spending overruns during his failed re-election campaign of 2012.

As for the second case, comprising even more serious allegations of having accepted money for the campaign from the late Gaddafi, Sarkozy’s case reached a legal turning-point in March 2018 when he was taken into police custody (or ‘garde à vue’).

Nicolas Sarkozy has denied and continues to deny, all accusations that have been levelled against him.

Mediapart

Last year, Mediapart celebrated its tenth anniversary, and the Sarkozy-Libyan affair remains one of its most high-profile and ongoing investigations. The website received a great deal of criticism for breaking this story, most notably from Sarkozy’s supporters, former ministers, and from many other right-wing politicians.

The investigation over Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign is not over yet.

The head of Mediapart, Edwy Plenel (a former-editor-in-chief of France’s prestigious Le Monde newspaper, and a seasoned journalist and writer), revealed last year that Nicolas Sarkozy had been financed by Muammar Gaddafi.

A few months after Sarkozy took office in 2007, he became the first western leader in decades to host an official visit by Gaddafi, who was allowed to pitch his tent in the Marigny Gardens immediately opposite the Elysee Palace.

Several hefty business deals were signed on that occasion, including the sale of French military aircrafts to Libya.

However, things started to change in 2011, when Sarkozy was leading the push for a NATO military campaign. This would culminate in Gaddafi's overthrow, and his eventual killing at the hands of rebel forces later that year, which brings up the question asked by Plenel: whether Sarkozy wanted to eliminate any evidence of his illegal cooperation with the Libyan dictator.

New information

Sarkozy’s campaign received a total of 4.5 million euros from Libya in 2007, Saif al Islam Gaddafi says in a letter dated 11 July 2018, according to Le Monde.