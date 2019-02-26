Many years have gone by but the people in Azerbaijan haven't forgotten the Khojaly massacre when Armenian troops killed hundreds of people.

It was result of a bloody war that the two countries fought over the Karabakh region.

The conflict still remains a source of tension between them, with the last war fought between the two countries in 2016, when Azerbaijan, after heavy fighting, captured strategic areas overlooking the Armenian military.

The stand-off over the Karabakh region has lasted for nearly three decades in a conflict that has claimed more than 30,000 lives and displaced over one million people, mainly Azerbaijani.