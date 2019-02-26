Anti-government protests have gripped Sudan for the last ten weeks. Triggered initially by rising bread and fuel prices, demonstrators are now demanding an end to nearly 30 years of President Omar al Bashir’s rule.

The economy has been deteriorating since the breakaway of South Sudan in 2011 effectively claiming 70 percent of Sudanese oil wells, a significant source of foreign currency. The country is plagued by high inflation, with the Sudanese Pound losing 70 percent of its value against the US Dollar at the beginning of the current unrest. Khartoum says the economic crisis is a result of IMF-led structural changes since late 2017. It also alleges that the protests are infiltrated and fuelled by ‘traitors and foreign agents.’

Demonstrations, which have peacefully begun in 14 out of Sudan's 18 provinces, have resulted in clashes with security forces as protestors tried to enter government premises, including the Presidential palace in Khartoum. The two sides provide conflicting figures of the casualties. The government said 31 people died in the 10-weeks-long uprisings, while opposition groups, as well as human rights groups, put the number around 51 deaths and over 2,600 arrests.

President Bashir, who has led the country since 1989, has refused to step down but his government promised immediate economic development, without further clarifying how it intends to achieve that goal. Bashir promised wage increases for the civil servants and increased health insurance. Last month lawmakers passed Sudan's 2019 budget, which aims to reduce the inflation from 70 percent to 27 percent. Additionally, Khartoum mobilised considerably large rallies across the country to counter the anti-government uprising. None of these measures has stopped the protests.

Last Friday, the embattled president declared a year-long national state of emergency across the country and dissolved the national government as well as all elected regional governments and replaced all state governors with senior military officials.

Bashir fired his long-time ally General Bakri Hasan Salih as vice president and replaced him with General Awad Ibn Awof—another hardliner and former defence minister who has been subject to American sanctions in relation to his role in Darfur conflict when he was the military intelligence chief.

On Monday, Bashir banned public protests and trading fuel products and announced new regulations on trading and transporting gold and foreign currency.

However, the decision was immediately met with new rounds of protests with thousands of demonstrators in the capital Khartoum and Omdurman. The protest organisers as well as the opposition Umma National party have both rebuffed the new measures and called for more demonstrations to pressure Bashir to resign.

What makes this standoff unique?

Political and civil unrest is not new to Sudan. In 1964 and 1985, peaceful revolutions led by trade unions, professionals, political parties and backed by the military have toppled Sudanese ruling governments.