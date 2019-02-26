White House adviser Jared Kushner is visiting Turkey on Wednesday to discuss and promote his Middle East peace plan, TRT World can confirm.

Kushner bears responsibility for Washington's Israel-Palestine policy.

He has said he will address final-status issues of that conflict, including establishing borders, during a week-long trip to the Middle East.

During his visit on Wednesday, he will meet several Turkish officials.

On Monday, Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, the US Middle East peace envoy, met with leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Oman as part of a regional tour to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

'Deal of the century'

Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other's top diplomats last May during a row over clashes in which scores of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza-Israel fence.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of US President Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and opening an embassy there.