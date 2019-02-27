WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at Kenyan refugee camp
UN officials have teamed up with local entrepreneurs to pilot a project known as 'sanivation' which aims to deal with sanitation and sustainable fuel.
Human waste turned into fuel briquettes at Kenyan refugee camp
Many officials hope the project will not only save energy, but also improve people's quality of life. / TRTWorld
February 27, 2019

Aid organisations say lack of proper waste sanitation at one of the world's largest refugee camps is linked to outbreaks of diarrhoea and cholera. 

The Kakuma camp in northern Kenya houses 186,000 refugees.

The camp has no flushing toilets and instead, people use pit latrines that are decommissioned once they're full.

RECOMMENDED

But when it rains, human waste sometimes leaks out, and can lead to an outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera and a pilot project is hoping to change that. 

TRT World’s Omer Kablan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Le Pen appeal trial opens as 2027 presidential bid hangs in balance
Germany sounds alarm over far-right youth radicalisation online
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan