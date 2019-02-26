The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to revoke Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the border with Mexico, handing the president a stinging rebuke on his signature issue.

In a 245-182 vote, the Democratic-majority House rejected Trump's assertion that he could use money for the wall that Congress had appropriated for other purposes. The bill now moves to the Republican-run Senate, where it also could pass, given some Republicans' concerns about the president's actions.

But Trump has vowed to veto the measure if it reaches his desk, and a veto override, which requires a two-thirds majority of both chambers, is seen as unlikely.

Republican Senator John Barrasso, a member of the Senate's leadership, told MSNBC in an interview that the legislation "may actually pass the Senate."

Veto in sight?

Following a closed meeting of Republican senators and Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to predict the outcome, including whether senators ultimately could override a Trump veto.

McConnell said Republican senators and Pence held a "robust, vigorous discussion" and that he had not "reached a total conclusion" over whether Trump's emergency proclamation was legal.

Meanwhile, the White House formally notified Congress, as expected, that if the measure passes Congress, Trump's advisers would recommend that he veto it in order to maintain the power he activated on February 15 as a way of circumventing Congress.

Trump argues he has the power to proclaim a national emergency to unilaterally direct existing money for building a border wall that Congress has refused to fully fund.

"The current situation at the southern border presents a humanitarian and security crisis that threatens core national security interests and constitutes a national emergency," the White House statement warned.

A Trump veto would be the first of his presidency and the first since Republicans lost majority control of the House in last November's elections.

Overriding such a veto in Congress would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers, making it highly unlikely, said lawmakers.