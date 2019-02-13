Thailand's election commission on Wednesday asked the constitutional court to dissolve a party that proposed a princess as a candidate for the post of prime minister, a potentially serious blow to the political aspirations of the kingdom's powerful Shinawatra clan.

The political crisis started on Friday when Princess Ubolratana's name was submitted by Thai Raksa Chart, a party allied with divisive billionaire ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Her unprecedented bid to enter frontline politics unravelled within hours after King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the 67-year-old Ubolratana's younger brother, decried the entry of the former royal into the political fray as "highly inappropriate".

Thailand's powerful and vastly wealthy monarchy is seen as above politics, although royals have intervened before during times of political crisis.

The commission brought a premature end to the princess's political career by disqualifying her as a candidate for premier.

It said on Wednesday it recommended the Thai Raksa Chart Party be dissolved because its prime ministerial candidate was "in conflict with the system of rule of democracy with king as head of state."

Conflict of interest

What made Ubolratana's bid particularly notable was her allying herself with a party that is part of the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted in a 2006 coup and is loathed by many royalists and others in the country's traditional establishment.

The whirlwind events have reignited longstanding political tensions in Thailand, which is still run by a military junta that seized power in a 2014 coup and ousted the government of Thaksin's sister.

Since the coup, the junta had used strict laws against protests and political activity to keep the tension from bubbling to the surface.

Ubolratana, who is active on Instagram with more than 100,000 followers, late on Tuesday posted a message reflecting on the events.