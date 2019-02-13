WORLD
4 MIN READ
House passes measure to end US support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen
The US House passed a resolution that would force the administration to withdraw its troops from involvement in Yemen. The bill will now head to the Senate for consideration following the 248-177 vote.
House passes measure to end US support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen
US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Yemen resolution on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2019. / Reuters
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
February 13, 2019

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution that would end US support for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the war in Yemen, as many lawmakers sought to push President Donald Trump to toughen his policy toward the kingdom.

Passage would mark the first time Congress has relied on the decades-old War Powers Resolution to halt military intervention. It also would set up a potential confrontation with the White House, which has threatened a veto. 

The 248-177 vote would not be enough, however, to overcome Trump's promised veto of the war powers resolution.

Democrats and Republicans reintroduced the war powers resolution two weeks ago as a way to send a strong message to Riyadh about the humanitarian disaster in Yemen and condemn the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Lawmakers in both parties are increasingly uneasy over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and sceptical of the US partnership with the coalition.

"We have helped create, and worsen, the world's largest humanitarian crisis," said Representative Barbara Lee during the debate. "Our involvement in this war, quite frankly, is shameful."

The chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Representative Eliot Engel, said the vote represents "Congress reclaiming its role in foreign policy."

'Not just about Yemen'

Representative Ro Khanna,  who drafted the legislation with independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, said there's an emerging bipartisan alliance that's sceptical of military intervention without congressional oversight.

"It's not just about Yemen. It's about the Congress taking a stand and every future president having to think twice about whether to authorise a military intervention without congressional approval," Khanna said in an interview.

RECOMMENDED

The administration - and many of Trump's fellow Republicans in Congress - said the resolution was inappropriate because US forces had provided aircraft refuelling and other support in the Yemen conflict, not combat troops. 

It also said the measure would harm relationships in the region and hurt the US ability to prevent the spread of violence.

What next? 

The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution within 30 days.

The outcome of the legislation is uncertain. Republicans control the Senate, 53-47, and a simple majority is needed to pass.

Trump has yet to veto any measures from Congress. If he did veto the Yemen resolution, it's unclear whether lawmakers would have enough support to override him.

A previous version of the resolution passed the Senate by 56-41 in December.

But it was not brought up for a vote in the House, where Republicans held a majority until Democrats took control on January 3, following sweeping victories in November's elections.

The United States has supported the Saudi-led air campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen with mid-air refuelling support, intelligence and targeting assistance.

December's Senate vote was the first time either chamber of Congress backed a resolution to withdraw US forces from a military engagement under the War Powers Act. 

That law, passed in 1973, limits the president's ability to commit US forces to potential hostilities without congressional approval.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism