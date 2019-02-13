Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran’s Azadi (Freedom) square on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic revolution.

President Hassan Rouhani spoke to a large crowd and touched upon Iran’s determination to expand its military power and ballistic missile program despite facing increasing pressure and hostility from the US and other regional foes.

“We have not asked and will not ask for permission to develop different types of ... missiles and will continue our path and our military power,” Rouhani said.

Tehran recently carried out a ballistic missile test and is working towards developing its military technology in light of growing animosity with the US and Israel.

Iranian and Israeli officials have been exchanging barbs and boasting about deploying military technology if the two sides clashed.

Speaking to TRT World, Hakki Uygur, Director of the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara, said that although Rouhani makes certain claims about Iran's capabilities it is hard to determine whether it is all true or mere rhetoric.

Since the 1990s, Iran has been developing its missile technology sector, making major investments and frequently announcing new missile tests, said Uygur.

The country has significantly increased its long-range missile arsenal under its space-launch programme. Its homemade missiles have improved both quantitatively and qualitatively along with elements like accuracy and lethality.

"Recently they had two space rocket launches and both these attempts were unsuccessful but for them to reach this point means that they have made serious improvements in this field," Uygur said.

"Iran has the most advanced missile system infrastructure in the region that is without a doubt, but are they as advanced as Rouhani claims? We can't confirm that," said Uygur.

Ibrahim al Marashi, Associate Professor at the Department of History, California State University, San Marcos, told TRT World that Iran does have missiles, but raised questions over their maximum range."The missiles are tested within Iranian territory, and so whether they could hit targets in Israel is a matter of conjecture,” Marashi said.

According to the Center for Strategic International Studies (CSIS) think tank, Iran has become the main base for supplying missiles and rockets to its proxies such as Hezbollah, the Assad regime in Syria and the Houthi groups in Yemen in recent years.

"Iran possesses the largest and most diverse missile arsenal in the Middle East, with thousands of short and medium range ballistic and cruise missiles capable of striking as far as Israel and southeast Europe,” the report reads.

Although Israel has its Iron Dome missile defence system for protection, Uygur says any defence system in the world, wherever it may be, can only intercept and shoot down so many threats.

"If you were to send a lot of missiles it would be impossible to intercept every last one," Uygur said.