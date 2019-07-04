The seventh round of continuing peace talks between the Taliban and US officials in Qatar has made “spectacular progress”, according to a Taliban spokesman.

Officials familiar with the talks told Associated Press that negotiations went late into the night on Wednesday and were to resume again on Thursday, the sixth day of direct talks between the insurgents and US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's political spokesman in Doha, told the media on Thursday: “he talks are continuing and they will continue tomorrow as well.”

'Spectacular progress'

Suhail Shaheen was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that "80-90 percent work on the peace agreement is finished".

The seventh round of peace talks in Qatar’s capital Doha, officially kicking off on the July 29, aims for both sides to come to an agreement on the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s commitment to fight terrorism ahead of an all-Afghan peace conference Sunday.

So far, both sides had been divided on the withdrawal timeline, with the United States seeking more time. The Taliban is adamant about the withdrawal of US troops, putting it as a precondition for any agreement.

The US has refused to withdraw its forces, asking the militant group to guarantee security, implement a ceasefire and commit to an "intra-Afghan" dialogue with the Afghan government, only then can it expect Washington to consider the total troop pull out.

Taliban however refuses to sit at the same table with the Afghan government, labelling it a "foreign puppet".